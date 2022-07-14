Waco police warn of new scam targeting businesses

WACO, Texas — The public information officer with the Waco Police Department released a notice to city residents about a scam targeting local businesses on Wednesday.

PIO Cierra Shipley said Waco detectives received reports of people calling into construction equipment and building material businesses and paying for items over the phone with a different person showing up to pick up said materials and signs for them. However, the credit cards used in the scam are stolen.

Shipley specified these businesses receive a chargeback from the card companies despite selling the item. The business owner then loses out on not only money but their products as well.

Police said these items are often difficult and at times impossible to recover.

Police gave suggestions saying not to accept credit card numbers via phone unless it's a regular and known customer.

Police believe suspects come from the Houston and Dallas areas and target various central Texas businesses.

Police said to contact the department at (254)-750-7500 if you believe you are a victim or if someone attempts to do this at your business.