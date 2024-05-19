Watch Now
Waco Police searching for suspect in seventh homicide of the year

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward
Posted at 4:42 PM, May 19, 2024
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police are looking for a suspect involved in a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a local hospital around 3 a.m. May 19 in response to a gunshot victim.

The victim later died, and has been identified as 47-year-old Darrell Davis. It's the seventh homicide investigation of 2024.

Waco PD Special Crimes Detectives are trying to determine where the shooting took place.

If you have information, call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

