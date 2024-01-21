Waco police searching for suspect after fatal Sunday hit-and-run

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for a suspect and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

On Jan. 21 around 1:22 a.m., Waco PD said they responded to N. 20th and Colcord. Officers that arrived on scene said they found one vehicle with three injured persons.

Police said two of the three were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay, but the third passenger died at the scene.

Their next of kin has been notified.

Officers said the vehicle that hit them did not stop to render aid and had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a yellow or cream-colored late-model four-door sedan with a box style and possibly with a two-tone roof.

They also said the vehicle has chrome-colored rims and will have heavy front end and hood damage.

The images below are what investigators believe to be the suspect vehicle.

Waco Police Department

Waco Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or to send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357).

Police said an arrest through Crime Stoppers could lead up to an award of $2,000.