Waco police searching for missing teen last seen Sunday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen boy last seen on Sunday, May 26.

Waco Police Department Joshua Williams Jr.

Police said 17-year-old Joshua Williams Jr. was last seen near a bus stop on Franklin Avenue and New Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Joshua is 6'0" and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

His family said Joshua is extremely shy and they are concerned for his safety.

If you have any information, please contact the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.