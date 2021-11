Waco police are searching for missing 12-year-old Ahlilliyona Cash.

Police said Cash was last seen near North 23rd Street and Morrow Avenue in Waco, where she was dropped off by a school bus. Cash is 4 feet and 11 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black and red striped shirt.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (254)750-7500.