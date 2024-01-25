Missing mother and her 2 children found safe: Waco police

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said on Thursday morning that Elizabeth Curtis and her two children have been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department are searching for three missing persons—a mother and her two children.

Authorities said 32-year-old Elizabeth Curtis and her two children, 8-year-old Olivia and 6-year-old Liam, were reported missing on January 24th, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Waco PD said they were last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Avenue in Waco.

Police said Elizabeth is 5’8”, around 150 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Olivia is 4’, around 45lbs and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Liam is 3’8”, around 45 lbs and has long blonde hair with blue eyes.

They believe that Elizabeth is driving a 2016 blue Honda Accord with Florida plates and her children may be with her. A stock image of the vehicle is below.

Honda This 2016 Blue Honda Accord stock image depicts the vehicle that Waco Police believe missing 32-year-old Elizabeth Curtis is driving. Police said her two missing children may be with her.

Police said that if you see or have information on Elizabeth, Olivia or Liam's whereabouts to call 911 or the department at 254-750-7500.