Waco police investigating shooting that leaves two people dead

WACO, TX — Waco police are investigating what they're considering the city's second murder of 2022.

Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Walker St. just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers found a second man dead at the scene. He has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Brown. Police say he suffered several gunshot wounds.

If you know anything about this case, please contact the Waco P.D. Special Crimes Unit, or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-4357.