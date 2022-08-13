Waco police investigating fatal early Saturday crash

WACO, Texas — Waco police are investigating an early Saturday crash leaving one dead and four confirmed injured.

Officers arrived at the scene around 4:40 a.m. and learned a full-sized Chrysler sedan traveling east by the 1600 block of South 18th street struck a Porsche SUV that was traveling north in the 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway, causing the SUV to hit a curb and telephone pole, and flipping the vehicle on its hood, and killing a passenger in the sedan, authorities said.

Authorities said there were four passengers in the SUV. Three of those passengers were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries; with one in critical condition.

The sedan driver was also taken to the hospital, officials said. Police did not provide the current condition of the sedan driver or of the second passenger. The condition of the SUV driver was also not disclosed. Police said an autopsy has been ordered and no criminal charges have currently been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.