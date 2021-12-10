Waco police investigating after shots fired in Golden Corral parking lot

WACO, TX — Waco police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Golden Corral restaurant.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in that parking lot in the 600 block of N. Valley Mills Dr. around 2:30 Friday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered bullet casings and damage to the window of a CVS Pharmacy across the street.

However, no suspects or victims were at the scene when officers got there.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Police say this isn't the first time an incident like this has happened in the area.