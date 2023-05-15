Car crashes into Waco home, suspects sought: Police

WACO, Texas — Waco police are looking for suspects after a car drove into a home early Monday.

Police and firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Cole Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers said the people inside the car fled the scene. It's not clear right now how many suspects police are searching for.

The people inside the home suffered minor injuries.

The fire department's Technical Rescue Team is on scene to assess the home's structural stability.

