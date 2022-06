WACO, Texas — Waco police is asking for assistance with the identity of a crime suspect.

Police say the suspect's identity is needed in reference to a burglary case of an apartment building.

Police did not specify when the alleged crime occurred nor the location.

Those with information on the identity or whereabouts are asked to contact the Det. M. Ridge of the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-3617 and reference case number 22-6662.