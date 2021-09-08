Waco police arrest wanted felon affiliated with gang activity on Tuesday

Waco police officers arrested a wanted felon affiliated with gang activity Tuesday evening.

A patrol officer on duty recognized 38-year old Peter White as a wanted person on Tuesday around 6 p.m. near the 1400 block of North 10th Street. As the wanted felon was approached, he attempted to flee from officers.

"Another great arrest by our officers just patrolling the area," said Cierra Shipley, public information officer. "Our officers also know this suspect to be involved in gang activity."

While running White accidentally dropped a pistol, later identified as stolen, that fell out of his waistband. Officers set up a perimeter around the area they suspected White was hiding and called in K9 Andor to assist with locating the felon.

"After the suspect was made aware that a K9 unit would be used to help detain him, he tried running again," said Waco PD.

White was detained as he attempted to flee again after he was met with officers who had a perimeter set.

White has been charged with recovery of a stolen firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest on foot, possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax, evading in motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.