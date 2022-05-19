Waco police address rumor about prison escapee in city limits

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department made an announcement Thursday regarding a morning police pursuit that took place around 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle that was reported stolen from Hillsboro tried to evade police Thursday morning leading to a chase. Police said rumors have been circling saying the fleeing suspect was the convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez.

Police confirmed that the suspect was not the prison inmate who escaped from a bus in Leon County, but instead 17-year-old Malik Williams.

Williams was first located with the stolen car at the 1700 block of Dallas Circle Drive. Authorities said Williams tried to flee later on foot near Bogey Lane.

He was shortly apprehended by K9 Andor and other officials.

Williams has been charged with evading arrest from Waco police and will face charges from Hillsboro police over vehicle theft.

Police stressed that this incident is isolated and does not involve the 'dangerous' convict of Leon County.

At this time Waco police said they have no reason to believe Lopez is in the Waco area and that there is no danger to the public.