Waco plans nearly $1 million for sidewalk, lighting improvements along Jackson Avenue

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A stretch of Jackson Avenue in downtown Waco could become safer and easier to navigate as the city moves forward with plans for new sidewalks and improved lighting.

For the past eight months, Waco resident Angela Dubrek has explored her neighborhood by taking walks along Jackson Avenue. But she said conditions along the route can sometimes make those walks difficult.

“Sometimes it is, but sometimes it be a little rough because of rocks and stuff,” Dubrek said.

She also pointed to concerns near the railroad tracks and areas where better lighting could help pedestrians.

“We're not saying it's very dangerous at this point, but we just need lights,” Dubrek said.

The concerns extend beyond residents. Jeremy Pesina, interim director of economic development, said the city has also heard from local businesses seeking improvements that would make it easier for visitors and residents to walk around downtown.

The city has approved nearly $1 million for new sidewalks and improved lighting along Jackson Avenue.

Pesina said the project is being funded through TIF funds, which include portions of increased property tax revenue contributed by the city, county and McLennan Community College. Those funds can be used to support projects aimed at improving the area and encouraging additional investment.

Pesina said businesses along the corridor have been supportive of the planned improvements.

The project comes as hotels, restaurants and attractions continue drawing people into downtown Waco. Pesina said the city has also seen interest connected to downtown redevelopment and is considering ways to help keep small businesses downtown and maintain a local presence as the area grows.

For residents like Dubrek, improvements to basic pedestrian infrastructure could make a noticeable difference when traveling through the neighborhood.

The project does not yet have a set construction start date and still must go through the design and bidding process.

This story was originally reported on air by Alexa Conroy and was adapted into a digital article with the assistance of AI.

