Waco PD signs 30x30 Initiative, pledging to advance women in policing

WACO, TX — On April 19, the Waco Police Department signed the 30x30 Initiative.

The goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement. This helps policing agencies evaluate the department focusing on gender equity and identifying reasons `that may be causing potential disparities. After evaluating the agency, the goal is to take the findings to create and implement a plan to eliminate the issues and help advance women in policing.

The Initiative is a foundational effort made up of police leaders, researchers, and other organizations with the goal to advance the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement across the United States.

According to a press release, the goal of this initiative is to reach 30 percent of women in police recruit classes by 2030. Currently, women only make up 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership across the nation.

Waco PD is joined by over 35 other agencies - ranging from big cities, to mid-sized, rural, university and state policing agencies - in signing the Initiative.

“The Waco Police Department is committed to actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency. We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this commitment, and challenge other police professionals in Central Texas to join us in this effort. We look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority,” said Waco Police Cheif, Sheryl D. Victorian, Ph.D.

For recruiting and hiring information, you can visit www.wacopolice.com or reach out to Sgt. Chris Nall and the Waco Police Department recruiting office at (254)750-7510.

