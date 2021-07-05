Waco PD investigating murder that occurred over 4th of July weekend

The Waco Police Department is investigating the death of 22-year-old Jamaud Jermaine Guilford.

According to the police department's release, at approximately 3 a.m. early Sunday morning, a Waco patrol officer was at the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital when two males with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency room parking lot.

The first male had a gunshot wound on one of his arms, which was deemed as not life threatening. The second, Guilford, was injured more severely, and received emergency medical care but died as a result of the gunshot. Guilford's family was notified of his passing.

The shooting occurred while Guilford and the first male victim were driving on Waco Drive, close to G.L. Wiley Middle School, according to witnesses.

Officers responded to the location of the shooting to process further evidence. The investigation is ongoing and at this time it is not known what led up to the murder or who is responsible.