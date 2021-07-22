Waco PD arrests one in connection with illegal racing, aggravated assault

The Waco Police Department made an arrest in connection with an illegal racing event and aggravated assault that occurred on the weekend of the unsanctioned 2021 Rally on the Valley Event.

Waco PD officers dispatched to a crash at 11:05 p.m on May 29. Officers arrived at the crash site, located at 800 Blk of Schroeder, and found a head on collision between two vehicles.

Both drivers had left the scene, and were taken to a local hospital by individuals who witnessed the crash. The involved cars were impounded and Waco PD officers led an investigation.

Officers gathered witness statements and were able to obtain video evidence, they learned that two vehicles were illegally racing when one of the vehicles collided with a third vehicle that had just finished racing.

17-year-old Silver Amaro was arrested on Wednesday, July 21, after video evidence showed Amaro racing and hitting the third vehicle head on.

No one was killed in the incident, Amaro and another passenger in his vehicle were treated for bodily injuries.

According to Waco PD, the driver of the third vehicle was treated for serious injuries; illegal racing is very dangerous and places drivers and their spectators in danger of serious bodily injury or death.