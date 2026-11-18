(WACO, Texas) — An empty parking lot in Waco could become a vibrant community space, thanks to a partnership between a nonprofit and the City of Waco.

The project, called 25th Street Activation, is a partnership between the nonprofit Better Block and the City of Waco. Together, they take underutilized areas and turn them into something new.

WATCH HERE:

Waco neighbors envision empty parking lot transformed into a vibrant community gathering space

At a community meeting, neighbors shared their vision for 2423 Cole Avenue, a former bingo hall. They threw out ideas for basketball courts, soccer fields, a place for music and dance, and picnic and seating areas.

For Rory Partin, the appeal comes down to connection. Partin said people crave community.

"People like to gather and have community outside in a space where they're seating and tables and shade. It's a place that naturally draws and builds community. Really, that's what I would love to see happen here, a place that we can go, sit, chill, enjoy a cup of coffee."

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Neighbor shares her vision for what 2423 Cole Ave, a former bingo hall could be.

Partin also pointed to the need for a safe place for local children to play.

"I realize there are a lot of children in the neighborhood, but the parents are afraid to let them out to play. So if there was a safe space here, where even the people in the complex, and the locals living in the area could have their children play. You know, it's a safe space, they can be there with them."

Monica Davila, who grew up in North Waco, said she wants the space to honor the Latino neighborhood it sits in.

"My biggest soapbox is play our music, offer our food. So I think this space has the opportunity to do that and I think that will keep people around, especially culturally, that means so much to us."

Davila said the vision reminds her of her childhood.

"Food, dancing, just community sports. And that just really reminds me of my childhood. And so that's what I'm really looking forward to is a space where everyone feels comfortable, can pull up whenever they want. And also a space that stays active, even if an event is not going on."

If you missed the community meeting, a link to a survey can be found HERE and it closes Nov 23.

