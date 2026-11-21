(WACO, Texas) — After 17 years, Delilah Owens has launched her nonprofit, One Step Closer to Home, with a mission to help single mothers and children — a need she recognized after experiencing firsthand the lack of resources available.

Owens, the founder of One Step Closer to Home, said she wants to break down the barriers that keep struggling parents from seeking assistance.

WATCH HERE:

Waco mother launches nonprofit to help single moms find transitional housing and stability

"It's okay to get help, and I think that that's a stigma in our community as well. People are afraid to ask for help," Owens said.

"And just speaking to some of the mothers in the community, they don't even know where to go to ask for help."

Through her work, Owens said she sees single parents struggling to afford a place to live.

"With the housing cost rising, the income isn't. And so that doesn't really make sense. Do it. How is it that you expect a person to really be able to sustain housing if the housing cost is raising, but their income, it's not," Owens said.

According to the latest U.S. Census, nearly one in three households with children is headed by a single parent in McLennan County.

Owens is a single parent herself, and that realization sparked her mission.

"I had to move back home, and luckily, I had that support system, and a lot of people don't. You know, they don't have that support system. They don't have that person that they can lean on, or that family that they can lean on," Owens said.

One Step Closer to Home is a nonprofit that will provide 6-month transitional housing for women and children, along with guidance so they can get back on their feet and stay there.

"Being in our housing program, they will be required to either go to school or go to work, build a savings account, attend financial stability, you know, workshops or classes," Owens said.

Owens said they are still searching for a building to use as transitional housing in order to better serve women and children. For more on her mission click HERE.

