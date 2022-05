WACO, Texas — Waco police reported Tuesday that Damen Henry, 42, has been missing since April 3.

Police said his disappearance was only recently reported despite him missing since April.

He is described as having brown hair and green eyes and was last seen in the south Waco area.

He is believed to be 6 feet 0 inches and approximately 170 pounds.

Those who have seen him or are aware of his whereabouts are asked to contact Waco police at (254)-750-7500.