Waco man sentenced to 15 years for sexual exploitation of minor

A Waco man was sentenced on Friday to 15 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Arthur Ray Dickey Jr. had video evidence of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor. Dickey pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children in June, the Austin Police Department led the investigation.

“Sexual predators seeking to exploit vulnerable children in violation of federal law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

Dickey was also sentenced by the State of Texas to eight years in state prison for aggravated robbery and compelling prostitution in January of 2020, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

"In addition to the 15 years in federal prison, the defendant was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release after his term of incarceration," said the release. "The state and federal sentences will run consecutive."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Sparks prosecuted the case which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The DOJ was not able to provide a photo of the defendant due to policy.