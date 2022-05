WACO, Texas — Waco police reported Friday that a local man is currently missing.

Flor Iran Nieves, 56, was last seen at the VA Hospital in Waco on May 20.

Nieves is 5 foot 9 inches and approximately 150 pounds, according to police.

Police describe him as having black hair and brown eyes.

Those who are aware of his current whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at (254)-750-7500 or 911.