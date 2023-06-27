Waco man dead after being shot during Limestone County chase

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old Waco man is dead after being shot during a Limestone County chase.

Police identified Chase Costello, 22, as the deceased. Joseph Raheem Smith, 20, was also identified by police as another occupant and was air lifted to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two cars chasing and shooting at each other on Friday night.

The incident happened on Hwy 84 west of Mexia, according to the deputies. Before the officers arrived one of the vehicles had run off the road and came to rest in a pasture.

Police say that the other vehicle involved continued on Hwy 84. The sheriff's office also say they are investigating this case as a homicide investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at 254-729-3278 or call the Limestone County Crime Stoppers at 254-729-8477.