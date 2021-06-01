Watch
Waco man arrested after allegedly killing his mother

(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:27:34-04

WACO, TX — Shortly after 6 pm Monday, the Waco Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of N. 11th Street.

When officers arrived on scene, a man was standing outside of the house and he told officers that his mother was dead and that he killed her.

Officers then went inside the home and found a female victim on a bed. AMR was called to the scene, and confirmed the woman died from her injuries.

The suspect, 33-year-old Lonnie Bishop, was arrested and charged with murder.

During their investigation officers determined that Lonnie killed his mother, 57-year-old Yun Bishop, by causing blunt force trauma to her.

Lonnie was transported and booked into McLennan County jail, no bond as been set at this time.

