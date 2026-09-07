WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Labor Day gas prices in Waco have increased over the past year, and residents say the rising costs are affecting their travel plans.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Waco is $3.72 — a dollar more compared to last year.

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Waco Labor Day gas prices up $1 from last year, residents say costs limit travel

Linda Foley, a local resident, said the current price is actually the cheapest gas has been recently, which prompted her to fill up her tank.

"It's usually more expensive than this. Usually in like 360, 370. It hasn't got up to $4 yet."

The number of drivers on the road increases during the holidays. Sheri Shobowale drove from Houston to visit her daughter at Baylor University and said it cost her $80 to fill up her tank.

When asked if that was a normal price to pay for gas, Shobowale said no.

She said the price of gas could limit certain drivers.

"I feel that things are getting expensive, your salary is not being increased, and it restricts you from, sometimes you want to go somewhere, you don't, you have to think about the gas. So you have to choose which one is a button for you to go to."

Drivers said gas prices vary by station, with cheaper options being the preference for those hitting the road this holiday weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

