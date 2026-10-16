Waco jeweler newly indicted on federal gun charges, court documents show

WACO, Texas — A Waco jeweler has been newly indicted – this time on federal gun charges - according to court documents.

According to the documents filed on October 13 in the United States District Court, Western District of Texas, Waco Division, Michael Wayne Habern Jr., owner of Waco Jewelers, faces four felony firearm-related counts – engaging in the business without a license, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Documents claim that Habern, beginning on or about January 11, 2024, to around July 21, 2026, engaged in the business of dealing firearms without a license. The indictment also states that Habern knowingly possessed a shotgun that had the serial number altered, along with knowingly possessing two stolen pistols.

Documents show the government is seeking to order Habern, if convicted, to forfeit the firearms involved in the charges, along with any other firearms or accessories involved in the criminal offense.

In July, 25 News reported that Habern was charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, nine counts of accessory after the fact, and misprision of a felony.