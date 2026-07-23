Waco jeweler, accomplice indicted in alleged stolen jewelry scheme

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco jeweler and an alleged accomplice were arrested this week on federal charges accusing them of buying stolen jewelry from robbers, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas announced Wednesday.

Michael Wayne Habern Jr., 53, owner of Waco Jewelers, and Clemond Earl Busby, 65, also known as "Bull," are accused of conspiring to purchase stolen jewelry from multiple jewelry store robbers, according to court documents.

The indictment alleges Busby arranged for robbers to meet Habern in the parking lot of his store to sell stolen merchandise. Sometimes both men would negotiate with the robbers, while other times Busby acted as an intermediary between Habern and the thieves, prosecutors said.

On multiple occasions, the defendants allegedly received stolen jewelry that still had price tags attached and was sometimes contained in display cases also taken during the robberies, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Busby and Habern paid the robbers less than the jewelry's true value and exclusively in cash.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, nine counts of accessory after the fact and misprision of a felony. If convicted, they each face up to 113 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, Texas Anti-Gang Taskforce, Waco Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Department of Homeland Security, Austin Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Blanton is prosecuting the case.

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