Waco High School campus aide removed following allegations of inappropriate communication

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco High School campus aide was removed following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate communication at the school.

Jill Anderson, Executive Director of Communications with Waco ISD, confirmed with 25 News that an email was sent by Waco High Principal Joseph Alexander informing families on the criminal investigation.

"On Monday, August 25, Waco High School campus administration alerted the Waco ISD Police Department to allegations of inappropriate communication involving a campus aide at Waco High School. Following a criminal investigation by the Waco ISD Police Department, the individual was taken into custody and is no longer employed by the district." - Principal Joseph Alexander

The email went on to say that the district is taking the matter very seriously and holds all employees to the highest standards of conduct.

Below is a statement from Waco ISD regarding the arrest of the Waco High campus aide: