Waco gas prices drop to lowest levels since 2021 as Labor Day travel surges in Texas

WACO, TEXAS (KXXV) — Labor Day weekend is bringing a surge of travelers across Texas, with AAA predicting a 9% increase from last year. In Waco, drivers are finding relief with some of the lowest holiday gas prices since 2021 — averaging $2.73 a gallon, about 40 cents below the national average. Travelers say they’re keeping plans simple and affordable, while AAA expects gas prices to drop even further in the coming months.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Labor Day weekend is bringing busy roads across the Lone Star State, with AAA expecting a 9% increase in travelers compared to last year — and drivers are finding some relief at the pump.

Gas prices in Waco are averaging $2.73 per gallon, about 40 cents lower than the national average. Some locations around town are seeing prices as low as $2.55 per gallon.

"These are some of the cheapest prices we've seen for Labor Day since 2021 in the Waco area," Daniel Armbruster said.

The AAA spokesperson tells me drivers can expect continued relief in the coming months.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"Once we get past Labor Day we tend to see a decrease in demand for fuel so that means prices in the September, October months start to come down. There's also the switch over to winter-blend gasoline which comes later in the fall," Armbruster said.

Winter-blend gas is used to give your car an easier time starting during the cold temperatures.

Despite inflation being up 0.3% this time last year, travelers like Georgetown's Karla Singh are still making vacation plans — just keeping them simple.

"I think you try to find those places that make you happy because it is a chaotic world right now and you just want to take a little break, breathe and reset," Singh said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Singh is focusing on budget-friendly activities during her Waco visit.

"I like going to the trails or something that's not expensive so that it fills your heart," Singh said.

For Baylor student Caroline Elgen, the holiday weekend is about family time and affordable fun.

"It's honestly just a relaxation weekend plus that extra day, I think that since the school year has just kicked off, it's just spending time with loved ones, getting good barbecue and hopping in the pool," Elgen said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.