Waco firefighters respond to fully-involved house fire, occupant displaced

UPDATE

WACO, Texas – A fire in the area of North 32nd Street and Fort Avenue on Monday morning is under investigation.

One occupant has been displaced, fire officials said.

Ten units and 28 firefighters responded to the scene after the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

25 News will provide additional details as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Waco firefighters are on the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.

The Waco Fire Department, posting on Twitter, says the fire is in the area of North 32nd Street and Fort Avenue.

They say a two-story home is in flames.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Be sure to stick with 25 News throughout the day for the latest updates, as we learn more details.