Waco firefighters respond to early morning, two-alarm house fire

Update:

An investigation is underway Thursday morning, after a two-alarm house fire in Waco.

The Waco Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Rambler Dr. just after 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters arrived in minutes to find heavy smoke pouring from the house.

Initial reports said someone was trapped inside, but firefighters confirm that all three people inside the home were able to get out safely.

The second alarm went out just after 4 a.m.

According to Waco Fire's Battalion Chief, 12 unites and 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Original story follows:

Waco firefighters are currently on scene of an early morning house fire.

The department, saying on Twitter, that it's working in the 1900 block of Rambler Dr.

They say they arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the house.

We have a crew heading to the scene now.

