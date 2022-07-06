Waco firefighters respond to overnight house fire

WACO, TX — A family is safe this morning, after a fire erupted at their home in Waco.

Waco firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Flat Rock Rd. just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They arrived within minutes to find the house filled with smoke.

Firefighters say the fire was isolated to one bedroom. They were able to put it out quickly.

The family was able to get out safely, without injuries, and are not displaced. Firefighters have opened the windows to let the home air out.

Four engines and 17 crew members responded.

Right now, they believe the fire was accidental, but the Fire Marshal is investigating.

