WACO, TX — An investigation is underway right now after a two-alarm, late-night fire at a Waco dealership.

Waco Fire were called to Barger Allsports, located at 3520 N. I-35 Frontage Rd. just after 11:30 Tuesday night.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, and were able to put the fire out.

Officials say no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

7 fire engines and 3 trucks responded.