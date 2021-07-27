Waco firefighters respond to fire at middle school

WACO, TX — Waco firefighters are responding this morning to a fire at G.W. Carver Middle School on the 1600 block of JJ Flewellen Road.

The call came in around 1 A.M.

The fire is said to have started in the front office of the school and right now there is no indication on how it started.

According Waco ISD chief of staff, Kyle DeBeer, because of the expected damage, there will

likely be no school at the campus which was slated to begin in August.

DeBeer says "it's hard to imagine that we'd be able to hold classes here so we'll begin working through where we have additional space to host students in the fall so that all of our student that were supposed to go to Carver Middle School have a safe welcoming place to learn. The obvious candidate for that is Indian Spring Middle School."

Firefighters are asking that you avoid the area at all costs.

Stick with 25 News as we continue to bring you updates on this breaking news story.