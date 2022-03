WACO, TX — Waco firefighters are currently responding to an early morning house fire.

Firefighters got the call to the 3300 block of N. 24th St. just before 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire trucks arrived in minutes and were able to get the fire struck down in less than ten minutes.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

Four engines, one truck and a Battalion Chief all responded to that scene.