Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at Waco post office

WACO, TX — Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Waco-area post office.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning.

Two employees called them after entering the building and seeing smoke.

When fire officials got there, they only found smoke.

They could not find any source for the smoke, or any flames.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear right now whether the building suffered any damage.

