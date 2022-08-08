Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at Waco post office

WACO POST OFFICE.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KXXV
WACO POST OFFICE.jpg
Posted at 3:21 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 05:24:40-04

WACO, TX — Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Waco-area post office.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning.

Two employees called them after entering the building and seeing smoke.

When fire officials got there, they only found smoke.

They could not find any source for the smoke, or any flames.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear right now whether the building suffered any damage.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the very latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019