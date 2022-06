WACO, TX — Waco firefighters and the hazmat team are on-scene of an 18-wheeler fire and fuel leak Tuesday morning.

According to Waco Fire, the fire is in the 4200 block of E. Loop 340, the east and northbound sides.

Traffic is down to one lane in the area, but appears to be moving smoothly.

We're working to learn more about the circumstances of this crash.

It's not clear right now whether anyone was hurt.

It's not clear right now whether anyone was hurt.