Cumberland Avenue residential fire put out, no injuries reported

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 02, 2024
UPDATE (12:44 p.m.)

WACO, Texas — Just before noon, Waco FD said they received a call for a house fire in the 2000 block of Cumberland Avenue.

The first crew arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the house.

One resident was sleeping in the house at the time and able to get out of the house. The other two residents were not at home

There were no injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

UPDATE (12:04 p.m.)

WACO, Texas — Waco fire units said the fire has been put out. A second alarm for units has been canceled.

Crews are still on the scene.

ORIGINAL

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a residential fire in the 2000 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Emergency services said black smoke was seen coming from "heavy fire in the attic of a house" and people are outside.

Oncor is also responding due to possible damage to power lines, responders said.

This is a developing story

