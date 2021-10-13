Watch
Waco Fire responding to hazmat situation, multi-vehicle accident

Posted at 8:37 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 22:28:59-04

At around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday the Waco Fire Department responded to a hazmat situation located on South I-35.

The accident on I-35 is located close to 4th street, near Mod Pizza. Waco units responded after a cattle trailer, an F-350, hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. Responders are working on offloading cattle and moving them to another trailer.

Waco Fire units and a hazmat team are operating on a fuel leak from the multi-vehicle crash that involved a large truck.

Southbound I-35 is closed at this time due to the ongoing situation. Traffic is currently being redirected to the MLK exit causing backups.

