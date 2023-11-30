Waco Fire Marshal's Office looking for arson suspect

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Marshal's Office is looking for an arson suspect.
They are asking the community to contact Lt. Kilgo or Lt. Berger with the fire marshal's office at 254-750-1740 if you have information.
ARSON SUSPECT: @WacoTXFire Fire Marshal’s Office needs your help. Please contact Lt. Kilgo or Lt. Berger with the Waco Fire Marshal’s Office at 254-750-1740 with information. pic.twitter.com/glvRaW2yRy
