Waco Fire Marshal's Office looking for arson suspect

Waco Fire Marshal's Office
Posted at 1:29 PM, Nov 30, 2023
WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Marshal's Office is looking for an arson suspect.

They are asking the community to contact Lt. Kilgo or Lt. Berger with the fire marshal's office at 254-750-1740 if you have information.

25 News will provide more details as they are made available.

