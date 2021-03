Waco Fire Hazmat team assisting with train engine on fire near Bosque County line

The Waco Fire Department Hazmat team is assisting Valley Mills firefighters with a train engine on fire near the Bosque County line.

Waco Fire said the hazmat situation is near FM 317 at the Bosque County line.

The Waco Fire HazMat Team is assisting Valley Mills firefighters with a train engine on fire.

Please avoid this area.

HAZMAT SITUATION REGIONAL RESPONSE - FM 317 at the Bosque County line. @WacoTXFire HazMat Team assisting Valley Mills firefighters with a train engine on fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 28, 2021

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!