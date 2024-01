WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department said they are responding to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Oakwood Avenue on Wednesday morning.

In a social media post, Waco FD said heavy fires are coming from the roof of a house.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 1100 Block of Oakwood Ave. @WacoTXFire units arriving with heavy fire showing through the roof of a house. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) January 31, 2024

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.