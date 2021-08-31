Waco Fire Department responding to hazmat situation, natural gas leak

The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak, crews are responding to assist Atmos Energy.

Waco fire units and a hazmat team are currently at South 24th Street and Dutton Ave. responding to the situation. The fire department has been on the scene since about 8:50 p.m., machines are stationed and are monitoring as crews work to determine where the leak is coming from.

According to the fire department, responders are investigating two lines, greater than 2 inches, and are not sure which line is the cause of the leak at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.