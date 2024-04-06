Waco fire crews responding to apartment fire, 16 units affected

UPDATE (6:17 p.m.)

WACO, Texas — Waco FD said their units are operating on a defensive strategy.

They said 16 units are affected and windy conditions are posing an issue.

@WacoTXFire units continue to operate in a defensive strategy. 16 units affected. Windy conditions have been an issue. pic.twitter.com/jfjfxXBqKM — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) April 6, 2024

ORIGINAL

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at The Cove apartment complex in the 2400 block of S. 21st Street after initial reports of heavy smoke.

A 2nd alarm has been requested.

Responders said the fire is on the first and second floors.

This is a developing story.