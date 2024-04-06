Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Waco fire crews responding to apartment fire, 16 units affected

apartment fire
Waco Fire Department
apartment fire
apartment fire
Apartment fire
Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 19:34:30-04

UPDATE (6:17 p.m.)

WACO, Texas — Waco FD said their units are operating on a defensive strategy.

They said 16 units are affected and windy conditions are posing an issue.

ORIGINAL

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at The Cove apartment complex in the 2400 block of S. 21st Street after initial reports of heavy smoke.

A 2nd alarm has been requested.

Responders said the fire is on the first and second floors.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019