Waco Fire: 18-wheeler caught on fire while driving

WACO, Texas — Around 2 p.m. Tuesday an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer caught on fire while en route between North 25th Street and Homan Avenue.

Within minutes the Waco Fire Department arrived at the scene with two engines to extinguish the flames.

Lt. Keith Guillory says that while the tractor portion of the truck had minimal damage, the trailer suffered significant damage from the fire. According to Guillory, the fire was caused by the AC component of the truck.

He also states that no injuries were reported amongst the crew, civilians, or driver.

The 18-wheeler was a food truck in motion that happened to be empty when the fire was first reported.