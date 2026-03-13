WACO, Texas(KXXV) — A Waco dermatologist is urging residents to protect their skin this weekend as the UV index is expected to reach an high — a level at which sun damage can happen quickly.

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Waco dermatologist warns of skin damage risks as UV index climbs to high this weekend

The UV index measures the strength of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Two types of UV rays pose the greatest risk to skin health: UVA rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin and cause wrinkles and long-term damage, and UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn and skin cancer.

Rusty Rowe, a dermatologist at Real Skin Dermatology in Waco, said residents should take steps to shield their skin whenever they head outside.

"So again, we recommend avoiding sunlight. Now, we can't do that because we live in Texas, but ultimately what we recommend is protect your skin. So it protects your skin from using clothing, using hats, and then using sunscreen."

Rowe said the consequences of skipping sun protection go beyond a painful burn.

"You damage the DNA and that can't repair itself and then it creates skin cancers in the future."

He added that the early warning signs of skin cancer are often easy to overlook.

"People will say, well, this feels like a sticker in my skin, or I thought this was a pimple. I kept trying to pop it, but it wouldn't go away. So non-healing lesions are probably the typical thing."

Dermatologists recommend wearing protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen when spending time outdoors — especially on high UV index days.

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