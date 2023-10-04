Waco Country songwriter awarded 'Song of the year' by Nashville Songwriters Association International

WACO, Texas — If you love country music, then you probably heard the hit song “Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson.

Trannie Anderson, born and raised right here in Central Texas wrote that song and now it has been recognized as the Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association International.

Anderson said winning that award has been a dream of hers since she started writing songs at 7-years-old. The Midway High School Graduate and Baylor Alumna wrote the song with Lainey and Dallas Wilson during the COVID-19 pandemic. She knew the song was good but never expected it would reach so many people.

“Lainey just loved it and wanted to write it in an emotional, heartfelt way. Dallas started playing a guitar riff for it. Lainey and I started singing melodies over it then it fell out quickly. We knew we had written a good song, and we had no idea of the reach,” Anderson said.

Anderson grew up in Waco writing songs at age 7, releasing an album at 12, entering songwriting contests and moving to Nashville to pursue her dream after graduating Baylor in 2015. Since then, her hard work has led to remarkable success, but she never forgets about Central Texas.

“I grew up hunting and fishing with my dad. We had cows. On a daily basis I’m writing about that lifestyle and what it was like to grow up in a smaller Texas town and what those values look like. It is my favorite thing to write about,” Anderson said.

Anderson also worked on other songs with several artists including Pentatonix, Gabby Barrett and Meghan Trainor.

That is not all though.

“Heart Like a Truck” is also nominated for Song of the Year at the CMA awards. The award show airs on on ABC from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 8.