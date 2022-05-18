Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Waco councilmembers sworn in for new term

waco councilmembers.jpg
Courtesy of City of Waco social media.
City of Waco councilmembers
waco councilmembers.jpg
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 18:27:29-04

WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, Waco City Council welcomed back multiple officials to their new term.

Mayor Dillon Meek, Councilmembers Andrea Barefield of District One, Alice Rodriguez of District Two, and Josh Borderud of District Three were sworn in Tuesday evening for their respective positions.

District Four Councilman Kelly Palmer was also named as the Mayor Pro Tem after being voted in by the council.

The City of Waco congratulated them and said it looks forward to the work they will do during their term.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019