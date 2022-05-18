Waco councilmembers sworn in for new term

WACO, Texas — On Tuesday, Waco City Council welcomed back multiple officials to their new term.

Mayor Dillon Meek, Councilmembers Andrea Barefield of District One, Alice Rodriguez of District Two, and Josh Borderud of District Three were sworn in Tuesday evening for their respective positions.

District Four Councilman Kelly Palmer was also named as the Mayor Pro Tem after being voted in by the council.

The City of Waco congratulated them and said it looks forward to the work they will do during their term.