Waco Animal Shelter experiencing increasing number of new animals, forever homes needed

WACO, TX — Every year from May to September the Waco Animal Shelter experiences an increasing number of new animals entering the facility.

However, right now the shelter is already approaching capacity.

The Waco Animal Shelter has remained a no-kill shelter for nearly 5 years and in the last year, they have continued to take that mission a step further by making sure their animals find forever homes.

As the intake number continues to increase, the shelter is at risk of having to make difficult decisions.

The shelter has several dogs that are looking for their forever homes including pure breed Huskies, Boxers, German shepherds, Cattle dogs, Chihuahuas, and Cuddle Muffins.

The Humane Society is located at 2032 Circle Road and are open Monday from 1 pm to 6 pm, Tuesday to Friday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.