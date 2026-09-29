(WACO, Texas) — Cameron Park has become a known dumping ground for animals in Waco, according to local residents — and one animal advocate says the city needs to do more to address the growing stray dog problem.

WATCH HERE:

Waco animal advocate pushes city to address stray dog crisis

Ken Willits, a board member with Waco Animal Welfare, says he rescues 8 to 10 stray dogs a week and has been pushing city leaders to take action.

"I took off a 22-pound chain off of a dog about a month ago. I took that chain and showed it to the city council and says this is what's happening in the city of Waco. And a lot of it has to do with lack of knowledge," Willits said.

Willits says one long-term solution is getting pet owners to spay and neuter their animals.

"Spay and neutering your animals in your home so that it doesn't happen. And I know it's a long-term goal, but the purpose is to get every single dog, according to city ordinance, spay and neutered, so that the overpopulation does not continue," Willits said.

The city says they a longstanding relationship with the Animal Birth Control Clinic, which provides free spay and neuters for low-income qualifying families. The city also offers free and low-cost microchipping for pet owners.

When Willits brought his concerns to the city's animal shelter, Pet Circle, he says the response left him stunned.

"Pet Circle management said, What is wrong with stray dogs in the city of Waco? And for a… director of a shelter to say what's wrong, with stray dogs, and a city, just baffled me. It floored me," Willits said.

I reached out to the city of Waco. They provided a statement in response to concerns raised by local animal advocates, saying: "Education also happens every day through the work of our Animal Protection Officers. Field interactions provide opportunities to explain ordinances, answer questions, connect residents with resources, and help pet owners understand what they need to do to come into compliance…" and "Ultimately, prevention, education, enforcement, and access to resources all play a role in reducing the number of stray animals in our community."

Willits says many residents simply are not aware of local rules governing animals.

"People do not know the city ordinance in regards to stray dogs, in regards to dogs on tether, in regards to dogs on chains, shelter," Willits said.

His goal, he says, is straightforward.

"My whole purpose is to get the city of Waco to sit down with the community and talk about how we can solve the stray dogs issue in the city of Waco," Willits said.

Willits and other animal rescuers are asking neighbors to attend the next city council meeting on October 6 to demand change.

A link to the city ordinance can be found HERE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

